Asian stock markets trade in deep red after China slashes its benchmark lending rate

Dec 20, 2021, 02:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Asian stock markets are trading in deep red after China slashed its benchmark lending rate for the first time in more than one-and-a-half years. Sensex earlier was trading with 1800 points in the red and Nifty had come below the 16500 mark.
