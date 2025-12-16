/Arts Hub Lagos Elevates Nigerian Graffiti at Street Mural Festival

Published: Dec 16, 2025, 21:19 IST | Updated: Dec 16, 2025, 21:19 IST
Lagos’ bustling streets have transformed into a vibrant open-air gallery as the city hosts its first-ever Street Art Festival. Bold murals and striking graffiti by Nigerian artists now cover walls across the city, celebrating urban culture, identity, and creative expression.
The festival highlights Lagos’ growing reputation as a cultural and arts hub, bringing street art into the mainstream and giving local artists a global platform.