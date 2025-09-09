/Argentina elections: Peronists deal blow to Milei amid scandal and spending woes

Published: Sep 09, 2025, 09:36 IST | Updated: Sep 09, 2025, 09:36 IST
Argentina’s powerful Peronist opposition scored a major victory in Buenos Aires Province, with Governor Axel Kicillof defeating President Javier Milei’s candidate in a pivotal legislative election. With Milei’s ruling coalition reeling from a bribery scandal and mounting criticism over public spending cuts, the results mark a significant shift ahead of a crucial national election cycle. Despite the loss, Milei vowed to double down on his libertarian agenda.