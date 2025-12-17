LOGIN
Anti-India march in Bangladesh draws New Delhi's ire

Published: Dec 17, 2025, 23:49 IST | Updated: Dec 17, 2025, 23:49 IST
Ministry of external affairs on Wednesday summoned Bangladesh high commissioner M Riaz Hamidullah. This comes after Indian High Commission in Dhaka received a threat.

