Amazon under fire for easy access to sexually explicit content on Kindle app

Amazon the company has been called out for failing to offer children a safe environment on the Kindle app it's been discovered that sexually explicit photographs could be accessed by children on Kindle. The content includes Books and Comics featuring pictures of women and men engaging in sexual activities and also photographs of naked women. The issue was reported after when two families told Reuters that their pre-teen sons downloaded the explicit material via Amazon's Kindle unlimited ebook subscription service. Apple and alphabet have raised concerns with Amazon and called on the company to strengthen its content moderation practices Amazon says it's reviewing all of the available information and it will take appropriate action based on its findings when we talk about online photography creating a Safe digital space for children is just one challenge there is another issue that needs our attention and that is deep fake pornography.