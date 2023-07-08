Amarnath Yatra - An Iconic Pilgrimage

The Amarnath Yatra pilgrimage to the cave shrine of the Hindu deity Lord Shiva started in Kashmir but was temporarily halted due to bad weather. Post the pandemic, the pilgrimage has seen a record turnout this year. The challenging trek undertaken by thousands each year has strong elements of India-Pakistan politics and security and tourism attached to it. The fact that this is a Hindu pilgrimage in a Muslim-majority region also gives it the aura of a major prestige issue.