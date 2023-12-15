Alphabet’s AI model ‘Gemini’ sparks $87 bn surge | World Business Watch
Alphabet just got a reminder of how crucial it is for investors to believe the company has a successful ai strategy. This past week, the owner of Google saw a $87 billion rise in market worth in a single day following the demonstration of its Gemini big language model. The company says Gemini can compete with OpenAI's ChatGPT. Alphabet must demonstrate to investors how its technological expertise will increase sales if it hopes to maintain those gains.