Alaska Air pilot in aborted flight said he used 'magic' mushrooms, documents show

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 25, 2023, 01:35 PM IST
An off-duty pilot charged with trying to disable the engines of an Alaska Airlines jet in flight told police afterward he was suffering a nervous breakdown, had taken psychedelic mushrooms two days earlier and had not slept in 40 hours, court documents showed on Tuesday.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos