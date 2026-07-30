/Ajinkya Rahane Announces Retirement From Cricket | Wion Sports

Indian cricket veteran Ajinkya Rahane has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket with immediate effect, bringing an end to a remarkable career spanning more than a decade. Rahane will forever be remembered for leading India to one of its greatest-ever Test triumphs during the historic 2020–21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. Under his captaincy, India scripted the unforgettable Gabba victory after overcoming injuries and adversity to seal a memorable series win.