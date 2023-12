Airbus (AIR.PA) is on course to break aerospace order records in 2023 after a buying spree from European airlines and a brisk month so far in deliveries. Orders for a total of almost 200 jets from easyJet and Lufthansa on Tuesday looked set to push gross orders so far this year above the record of around 1,800 in 2014, the peak of the last major cycle, as airlines gamble on a scarcity of jets.