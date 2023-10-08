Afghanistan quake: Death toll from 6.3 magnitude earthquake jumps more than 2,000, says Taliban

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 08, 2023, 12:30 PM IST
The death toll from a 6.2 magnitude earthquake in western Afghanistan on Saturday (Oct 7) has risen to more than 2,000, according to a Taliban spokesperson cited by AFP.

