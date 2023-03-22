2023 Hyundai Verna Walkaround - The Most Powerful Sedan in the Segment Gets ADAS! | WION Pitstop

The all-new 2023 Hyundai Verna has launched in India with introductory prices starting from INR 10.90 lakh and going up to INR 17.38 lakh ($13,191-21,034). Available in 14 variants and four trim options, the 2023 Verna is larger than before, offers more space inside, and gets a new turbo petrol engine. This also makes it the most powerful sedan in its segment! While the 6th-generation model does not get a diesel engine option, Hyundai has packed it with features which include Level-2 ADAS. We bring you an up-close look at all that the 2023 Hyundai Verna offers.