videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
2023: Germany's weakest performance in a generation
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Jan 07, 2024, 10:30 AM IST
Germany's economy will take a while to recover from one of its worst annual performances in a generation, even if it does start growing again in 2024.
trending now
NASA-Funded companies race for Lunar landing
US All set to approve bitcoin-based exchange traded funds
Wars, extreme weather & panama restrictions hit shipping
China Debt Crisis: Wealth manager Zhongzhi files for bankruptcy liquidation
Bangladesh General Elections: Voting underway with main Opposition boycotting polls
recommended videos
Israel: Angry protestors call for elections, blame PM Netanyahu for October 7 events
Israel-Hamas war: Thousands protest across Israel, angry protesters call for elections
Epiphany Celebrations: Pope Francis leads Epiphany mass at St Peter's Basilica
Gold shines bright as Global Debt continues to soar
India: Antitrust body probing delivery firms for alleged collusion on discounts
recommended videos
Israel: Angry protestors call for elections, blame PM Netanyahu for October 7 events
Israel-Hamas war: Thousands protest across Israel, angry protesters call for elections
Epiphany Celebrations: Pope Francis leads Epiphany mass at St Peter's Basilica
Gold shines bright as Global Debt continues to soar