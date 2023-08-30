2022: The number of births in Japan fell for the seventh consecutive year

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 30, 2023, 10:50 AM IST
Japan's declining birth rate seems to be a cause of concern in the latest government data for the January to June period this year. The number of babies born in Japan and in Japanese expatriates fell by 3.6 per cent as compared to last year in 2022 the number of births also fell for the seventh consecutive year. By the looks of it 2023 that's expected to follow suit.

