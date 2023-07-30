2021 Astroworld tragedy final report is out

The final report on the deadly crowd surge that took place at the AstroWorld Festival in 2021 by the police reports indicates that just moments before Travis Scott went on stage a contract worker had texted the organiser stating and we quote 'someone's going to end up dead'. The incident happened when he saw people getting crushed. The text by the security contract workers was some of the many examples in the nearly 1300-page report in which the festival workers had highlighted problems and it warned of the possibly deadly consequences.