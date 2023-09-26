13th Indo-Pacific Army Chiefs' meet: US, Indian Army Chiefs' underscore ties in region | Newspoint

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 26, 2023, 12:30 PM IST
The Army Chiefs of India and the US have underscored the importance of partnerships between the two forces to ensure stability in the Indo-Pacific region. Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, both the general stressed that ties between the two armies are growing strong.

