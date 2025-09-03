/ La Nina may be forming, scientists say

Published: Sep 03, 2025, 13:59 IST | Updated: Sep 03, 2025, 13:59 IST
Despite the return of the cooling La Niña climate system, global temperatures are expected to remain above average, according to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO). Scientists warn that the developing La Niña—likely to emerge between now and December—could significantly alter global weather patterns, triggering increased flooding in some regions and prolonged droughts in others. Here's what the shift could mean for climate trends worldwide.