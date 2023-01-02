Who was rapper Gangsta Boo? The former member of Three 6 Mafia, what caused her death? Check her net worth

Rapper and former member of hip-hop group Three 6 Mafia Gangsta Boo passed away on Sunday, 1 January. According to reports, Boo, whose real name was Lola Mitchell, was discovered dead on Sunday afternoon around 4 pm. The cause of her death has not been revealed yet. The news of her death was confirmed by the hip-hop group founder, DJ Paul K.O.M., who shared a picture of her on Instagram.

Who was Gangsta Boo?

According to Variety, a US-based news outlet, Boo, a hip-hop artist who came out of the Dirty South school in the 1990s, was the vivacious Memphis equivalent to rappers Eve from Philadelphia, Lil’ Kim from Brooklyn, and Trina from Miami.

Boo's career began with Three 6 Mafia, a well-known local gang founded by DJ Paul, Juicy J, and Lord Infamous, with whom she worked on a number of studio albums before leaving in 2002. But, in addition to a successful solo career that began with 1998's "Enquiring Minds" and its first single, "Where Dem Dollas At," Boo has also appeared as a guest on songs by Blood Orange, Latto, Gucci Mane, Run the Jewels, OutKast, Lil Wayne, Eminem, and others.

According to Variety, Gangsta Boo stayed with Three 6 Mafia until 2001's "Choices: The Album," but she left the hip-hop group in 2002 to focus solely on her solo career, just a few years after T6M achieved platinum success with its "Most Known Unknown" album and won the 2006 Academy Award for the best original song with "It's Hard Out Here for a Pimp" from the film "Hustle & Flow."

In 2022, Boo appeared on WEtv's "Marriage Boot Camp: The Hip Hop Edition" with her boyfriend Emmet Flores. She and GloRilla collaborated with Latto on the song "Fuck the Club Up" (also known as "FTCU") in December, and the music video was released two weeks ago.

What caused the death of Gangsta Boo?

While the official cause of death is still unknown, sources told news outlet TMZ that the rapper died of drug-related issues. Sources close to the case state that drugs were found at Boo's death scene and a fentanyl-laced substance could be a possible cause of her death.

Her passing comes just one year after Memphis grieved the killing of Castilia Heights-born Adolph Thornton Jr., best known as Young Dolph.



What was the net worth of Gangsta Boo?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, her estimated net worth at the time of her death was $2 million. The female rapper also released her solo albums Enquiring Minds (1998), and Both Worlds *69 (2001) while working alongside the band. After she left, Boo worked and released her album Enquiring Minds II: The Soap Opera in 2003.