/OpenAI wants ChatGPT to do more in one place: Here's what is changing

OpenAI is planning a major change to the ChatGPT desktop experience by bringing its Chat and Work sections together in one place. The move aims to make it easier for users to switch from asking questions and exploring ideas to completing tasks such as creating presentations, building websites and working with files.

The change was disclosed in emails sent to ChatGPT users, according to a report by TechCrunch. OpenAI plans to test the unified experience with select users first and collect feedback before a wider rollout. However, the update could also affect how users consume their available usage allowance, making it important for subscribers who regularly use ChatGPT for demanding tasks.

What will change in the ChatGPT desktop app?

Currently, ChatGPT's desktop experience separates different functions across sections, including ChatGPT and Codex. The multiple tabs and options can make it harder for users to locate projects and manage ongoing work.

OpenAI wants to simplify this experience by combining Chat and Work into a single environment. In its email to users, the company said the change would allow people to move from exploring an idea to getting ChatGPT to carry it through, without switching between separate sections. Users will be able to bring in files and plugins, ask ChatGPT to build websites or create presentations, and use it to perform tasks on the web while reviewing and guiding the process.

Codex, however, will remain a separate experience within the desktop application.

Will the ChatGPT update affect usage limits?

One important detail is that the merged sections will use the same token allowance pool. This means Chat and Work will draw from a shared usage allocation rather than separate allowances. Depending on how frequently someone uses ChatGPT, the model selected and the complexity of their tasks, some users may need to wait for their allowance to reset more often. OpenAI has said the change will not affect users' ongoing work. However, the shared allowance could change how people manage their daily or weekly usage.

Why is OpenAI changing ChatGPT now?