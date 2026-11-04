/Meta to end Quest 2 and Quest Pro OS updates in 2027: What users need to know

Meta is preparing to end operating system updates for two of its older virtual reality headsets, the Quest 2 and Quest Pro. The company plans to release their final OS update, version v213, by March 2027. However, users will not immediately lose all software support, as Meta says security patches and critical bug fixes will continue until December 2027. The announcement marks another step in Meta's shift towards its newer VR hardware, with the company now describing the Quest 3 and Quest 3S as the baseline for its virtual reality gaming platform. For existing Quest 2 and Quest Pro owners, the key question is what the change means for their devices, apps and future updates.

When will Meta Quest 2 and Quest Pro stop receiving updates?

Meta says the final operating system update for both headsets is planned to be version v213, scheduled for release by March 2027. After that, the company will continue providing security patches and critical bug fixes through the end of 2027. This means the devices will not become unsupported immediately after the final OS release.

Developers will also have a transition period. Meta says apps supporting the Quest 2 and Quest Pro can be submitted through December 2027. The announcement does not specify what will happen to every existing app after that deadline. Users should therefore avoid assuming that all currently available applications will stop working when OS updates end.

Why is Meta moving on from Quest 2?

The Quest 2 launched in 2020, while the Quest Pro arrived in 2022. Meta discontinued both headsets in 2024. The company is now directing developers and users towards the Quest 3 and Quest 3S. According to Meta, these newer devices offer more performance headroom and built-in mixed reality capabilities. Meta also says applications developed for Quest 3 and Quest 3S can carry forward to its upcoming VR glasses because they use the same operating system and software development kits.

What happens next for Meta's VR platform?

The timing is significant because Meta's planned VR glasses are expected to launch in spring 2027.