/GTA 6 could take up 212GB on your console: Check pre-loading date and India price

The wait for Grand Theft Auto VI is getting closer to its end, but players may need to make room on their consoles before launch. Rockstar Games has revealed that GTA 6 will require up to 212GB of storage. Pre-loading for players who have pre-ordered the game is scheduled to begin on November 10, ahead of its November 19, 2026 release.

The early download option will allow players to install the game files before launch day, reducing the wait to start playing. The game is planned for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

GTA 6 pre-loading date and time for PS5 and Xbox

According to the details provided, the pre-load schedule differs between the two console platforms.

- PS5: Pre-loading begins at 12 AM local time on November 10, 2026.

- Xbox Series X|S: Pre-loading begins at 12 AM GMT on November 10, which is 5:30 AM IST.

The timings may vary depending on the player's region and console settings.

Rockstar has also indicated that physical code-in-box editions for PS5 and Xbox are expected to reach retail outlets from November 12. These editions offer another way for players to prepare before the official launch.

GTA 6 price in India: Standard vs Ultimate Edition

Indian players have two editions listed in the supplied pricing information:

Edition Price in India

Standard Edition Rs 5,999

Ultimate Edition Rs 7,499

The Ultimate Edition is expected to include additional in-game content, such as customised weapons, outfits and cars, along with exclusive activities and other content not included in the Standard Edition. Players should check the final edition descriptions on their chosen retailer or console store before purchasing.

Which consoles will support GTA 6?