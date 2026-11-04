/GTA 6 could take up 212GB on your console: Check pre-loading date and India price

The wait for Grand Theft Auto VI is getting closer to its end, but players may need to make room on their consoles before launch. Rockstar Games has revealed that GTA 6 will require up to 212GB of storage. Pre-loading for players who have pre-ordered the game is scheduled to begin on November 10, ahead of its November 19, 2026 release.
The early download option will allow players to install the game files before launch day, reducing the wait to start playing. The game is planned for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.
GTA 6 pre-loading date and time for PS5 and Xbox
According to the details provided, the pre-load schedule differs between the two console platforms.
- PS5: Pre-loading begins at 12 AM local time on November 10, 2026.
- Xbox Series X|S: Pre-loading begins at 12 AM GMT on November 10, which is 5:30 AM IST.
Trending Stories
The timings may vary depending on the player's region and console settings.
Rockstar has also indicated that physical code-in-box editions for PS5 and Xbox are expected to reach retail outlets from November 12. These editions offer another way for players to prepare before the official launch.
GTA 6 price in India: Standard vs Ultimate Edition
Indian players have two editions listed in the supplied pricing information:
Edition Price in India
Standard Edition Rs 5,999
Ultimate Edition Rs 7,499
The Ultimate Edition is expected to include additional in-game content, such as customised weapons, outfits and cars, along with exclusive activities and other content not included in the Standard Edition. Players should check the final edition descriptions on their chosen retailer or console store before purchasing.
Which consoles will support GTA 6?
GTA 6 is planned for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Pro, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. The reported 212GB storage requirement makes it worth checking available console space before downloading. Players with limited storage may need to remove unused games or other files to accommodate the installation. With pre-loading expected to begin on November 10 and launch scheduled for November 19, players now have a clearer idea of what they need to prepare. For console owners, the countdown is no longer just about waiting for GTA 6. It is also about making sure there is enough space to install it.