WATCH: Sidelined Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Al Nassr's second goal while training in the gym

After a record-breaking sensational move to Saudi Arabia from England, Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo made headlines lately. The 37-year-old striker joined Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr FC from Manchester United in a deal where he is expected to earn more than 200 million Euros ($214.04 million) until 2025. Upon getting unveiled as a new Al Nassr player, everyone was looking forward to his debut against Al Tai on Friday, January 6th. That unfortunately didn’t happen, as Ronaldo, whose suspension by the English Football Association was pending following an incident where he threw a fan’s phone in the Premier League last year, came into act.

Sidelined for the game against Al Tai, Ronaldo at least ensured he’s watching the match live while training in the gym. As Al Nassr, who are currently leading the chart with 29 points from 12 matches, won the game with a score of 2-0, Ronaldo was seen enjoying his teammate - Tallisca’s second goal by clapping.

You can watch the video here –

Ronaldo’s Al Nassr will now face second-placed Al-Shabab in their next game on Saturday, January 14th.

Ronaldo’s exit from Premier League

Regarded as the greatest player of his generation, Cristiano Ronaldo made a return to Old Trafford from Juventus in 2021 for his second stint. Upon returning, Ronaldo became club’s highest goal-scorer for the season (24) across all competitions. His magic didn’t last for long as fallout with club’s manager Eric Ten Hag in the following season saw him starting on the bench in most games.