Paul Pogba, Tanguy Ndombele test positive for COVID-19; pulled out of France squad

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba on Thursday tested positive for COVID-19 and has been withdrawn from the France squad. French head coach Didier Deschamps has confirmed that Pogba’s name has been taken out for the games against Sweden and Croatia next month after the flamboyant midfielder returned a positive COVID-19 test.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has also been withdrawn from the France squad for matches against Croatia and Sweden having tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus. Both the Premier League midfielders will now undergo a period of complete self-isolation and will not be considered for matches on September 5 and 8.

The positive COVID-19 test results could very well keep Pogba and Ndombele out of the opening weekend of Premier League 2020-21 season, which is scheduled to get underway in just over two weeks’ time.

Meanwhile, Deschamps have called up Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga to his 23-man squad while also recalling Manchester United forward Anthony Martial.

Deschamps said: "I had to make a last-minute change to this list, because Paul Pogba was planned to be in this list but unfortunately for him, he took a test (for COVID-19) yesterday which turned out to be positive today, so at the last minute he was replaced by Eduardo Camavinga."