KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2021 prediction today: Who will win Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings match?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match no.45 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Friday (October 01). While KKR will be looking to cement their spot in the top four with a win, victory for PBKs would see them remain in the race for playoffs.

KKR have had a brilliant campaign in the second leg of the tournament so far and have managed three wins in their last four games in the UAE. They have five wins from eleven matches and are currently placed fourth on the table with 10 points. Punjab Kings have lost two and managed a solitary win in their last three games.

Punjab Kings are currently in a must-win situation as a loss against KKR would mean their IPL 2021 campaign will all but end early. The KL Rahul-led side lost their last game against Mumbai Indians by six wickets after a disappointing batting show while KKR are heading into the clash on the back of a win against Delhi Capitals by 3 wickets.

The last meeting between the two sides was a low-scoring affair at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad where KKR hammered PBKS by five wickets after restricting them on a low-key 123/9 in 20 overs. Prasidh Krishna was the star of the match for Eoin Morgan & Co. with a three-wicket haul.

However, the young Indian pacer hasn't been able to replicate his impressive performances in the UAE and has struggled to deliver consistently. With their top-order in great form, KKR would hope for Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi and Nitish Rana to continue their stellar run and the bowlers will have to step up against the likes of KL Rahul, Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran.

For PBKS, the middle-order has been a concern once again as Pooran is yet to fire while in the bowling department, Mohammed Shami and Ravi Bishnoi have been their top performers so far this season and will look to restrict KKR on a low total in Dubai on Friday.

KKR vs PBKS today match prediction: KKR enjoy a massive advantage over PBKS when it comes to the head-to-head record between the two sides in IPL with 19 wins to their name in 28 meetings. However, PBKS will be desperate to return to winnings ways to stay alive in the competition and might edge KKR on Friday.