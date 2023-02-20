IND-W vs IRE-W live streaming: Watch India vs Ireland ICC Women’s World Cup match for free on mobile & laptop

IND-W vs. IRE-W Cricket World Cup LIVE: Indian side will clash with Ireland to secure a spot in the semi-finals of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023. Ireland already stands ahead of India in the score tally. India has won 3 matches out of a total of 4 that they have played till now in the T20 World Cup. India’s match against Ireland will be their last group match for Group B. The Harmanpreet’s side lost their third match against England women by 11 runs. India is currently positioned in the second spot in the points table and a win would take them through to the final four of the tournament. Ireland is already eliminated as they have lost all three of their group-stage matches against West Indies, Pakistan and England.

India looks strong, as their batting group has been the torch bearer for them. They first won the two matches, first against Pakistan and West Indies. However, their bowling has not been at its best in two out of three matches. They conceded nearly 150 runs against Pakistan and England. Their batting bailed them out against Pakistan but England defeated them on Saturday.

Ireland, they have had its ups and downs in the tournament. They troubled the English line-up in their first match, while they lost another match to West Indies in the third match. Facing India in today’s match will be another challenge for them. The match will occur at St. George’s Park at 6:30 pm IST on Monday, February 20. Here are all the live-streaming details of today’s match:

ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Group details

Group 1: Australia, Bangladesh, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka

Group 2: England, India, Ireland, Pakistan, West Indies

ICC Women's T20 World Cup LIVE: The venues

Three venues across South Africa will be used for the T20 World Cup. The event kicks off on February 10 at Newlands, Cape Town, which will also host the semi-finals and the final. Boland Park in Paarl, and St George’s Park in Gqeberha, are the other venues for the event.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup LIVE: IND-W vs IRE-W squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey.

Ireland: Amy Hunter, Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Leah Paul, Arlene Kelly, Mary Waldron (wk), Laura Delany (c), Eimear Richardson, Louise Little, Cara Murray, Jane Maguire, Shauna Kavanagh, Sophie MacMahon, Rachel Delaney, Georgina Dempsey

