Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic blessed with a baby boy - See photograph

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and his partner, Natasa Stankovic, have welcomed their first child – a baby boy as the couple took to social media platform to announce the happy news. Hardik posted a photograph of himself holding the hand of the newborn.

“We are blessed with our baby boy,” Hardik wrote on photo-blogging Instagram.

ALSO READ: Exclusive | Marnus Labuschagne: Thriving to be the best

As soon as Hardik announced the news of the birth of his first child, congratulatory messages poured in from everyone.

Congratulations to the couple and a warm welcome to Pandya Jr. 👨‍👨‍👦 https://t.co/Dmbqm7OQAp — BCCI (@BCCI) July 30, 2020 ×

Congratulations my brother @hardikpandya7 on the birth of your son! Lots of love to Natasa, the beautiful boy and you ❤️🤗 Hope everyone is healthy 😊 https://t.co/PPwsaSeMIM — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 30, 2020 ×

Hardik had announced then news of Natasa’s pregnancy in Instagram on May 31 as he asked everyone to shower their blessings and well-wishes. On the same day, the flamboyant all-rounder had tied the knot with the Bollywood actress during lockdown. The couple got engaged in January 2002 and now they are set to become proud parents.

“Hardik and I have shared a memorable journey together so far and now, it’s only going to get better. Together, we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re super excited for this new step of our life together and humbly ask your blessings and well wishes,” Natasa had written on Instagram. The same pictures were also re-posted by Hardik on his Instagram page.

Hardik Pandya blessed with baby boy.Hardik Pandya blessed with baby boy. KEY HIGHLIGHTSHardik Pandya has been blessed with a baby boyThe Indian all-rounder had tied the knot with Natasa Stankovic during the lockdownThe couple had announced their engagement in January 2020

Meanwhile, Hardik has been away from international cricket since September 2019 due to a back injury. He was supposed to make a comeback to the Indian team against South Africa in March but the series was suspended due to COVID-19 outbreak. In October 2019, Hardik underwent a back surgery in London, which ruled him out for a couple of months.

He made a comeback in the DY Patil Trophy and scored runs heavily in his blazing style while impressing the selectors. Hardik will next be seen in the IPL 2020 which is scheduled to take place in the UAE.

