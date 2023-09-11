Asia Cup: Virat Kohli brings back MCG memories, hits Rauf-like-six to Naseem Shah - WATCH VIDEO

Remember that iconic six Virat Kohli hit off Haris Rauf during the 2022 T20 World Cup? Well, the star Indian batter almost pulled off a similar-looking shot against Naseem Shah during the fag end of India’s innings against Pakistan in Colombo. Kohli, who unlocked dual feats during his stay at the crease, smashed Naseem’s slower off-cutter straight to the long-on area for a massive six, bringing joy to everyone watching.

After hitting that six off Naseem, Virat inched closer to his hundred and reached the landmark in no time, completing 47 ODI centuries. The right-handed batter looked in no mood to stop as he smoked 122* off 94 balls, hitting nine fours and three sixes.

Pakistan is Virat’s favourite opposition, as irrespective of the format, he likes scoring against them on big stages. How he single-handedly won the game for India during last year’s clash at the ‘G’, where after being reduced to 31 for four at one stage, Kohli hit a brilliant unbeaten 82 to guide his team home.

Meanwhile, during that knock, he had hit Rauf for perhaps the most-toughest shot in the cricketing manual – hitting a fast bowler, bowling at over 140 kmph, over his head for a straight six. If that six didn’t hurt the Pakistan team and their fans enough, his latest hit off Naseem Shah will.

Such was the impact of that shot that Pakistan failed to make a comeback as they conceded 356 runs - most against India in an ODI game.

Rahul, Virat demolished Pakistan

Haris Rauf-less Pakistan bowling lineup suffered a wrath like never before after play resumed in Colombo on Monday. With India reeling at 147 for two in 24.1 overs, KL Rahul and Virat made most of this chance (Rauf's absence) and took the Pakistani bowling attack to the cleaners from the word go.

While at least until the 45th over, the pair scored slightly above run-a-ball, both changed gears after that, smashing each bowler to all parts of the ground.

KL, who returned to the Indian Team after a lengthy layoff, also completed his sixth ODI hundred, scoring 111* off 106 balls. Though he made the first innings all about himself with his exploits, Kohli hogged the limelight in the last two overs after he smashed Naseem Shah for a stupendous six.

India scored 356 for two, with Virat and KL Rahul stitching a 233-run stand for the third wicket.