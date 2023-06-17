Ashes 2023: Kevin Pietersen criticises England’s decision to declare below 400 on Day 1

Kevin Pietersen was left disappointed with England’s decision to declare their innings after producing 393 runs on the opening day of the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston. While analysing England’s performance in the first innings, Pieterson anticipated that a 400-plus total would be more comfortable lead against a star-studded batting unit like Australia, putting stress on the psychological factor. Also, the former English batter doubted the Edgbaston track could become more handy for the batters as the game progressed to the second day and beyond. If that happens, a solid lead in the first innings would make things easier for Ben Stokes and Co. “It is a wicket that did get better for batting, and I guess tomorrow might be the most beautiful day. For this reason, I didn't like the declaration,” Pietersen said on Sky Sports, as quoted by Sportskeeda.

Kevin Pietersen On England's Decision

In an effort to clear his thoughts, Kevin Pietersen dug out the reference to England's rescheduled Test against India at Edgbaston last year. India could post a decent 416 in the first innings, which seemed a good total initially. But it didn’t work as the pitch had nothing for the bowlers when England began their chase in the fourth innings. The Three Lions finally prevailed on the occasion, comfortably chasing down 378 runs to pick up a seven-wicket victory.