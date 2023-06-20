Ashes 2023: Joe Root’s big statement on his batting style

The fourth day of the opening Ashes Test got underway in a blistering fashion at the Edgbaston. English batter Joe Root, who was facing Pat Cummins, tried to hit an outrageous reverse sweep on the opening ball of the fourth day of the Test. Root did fail to connect the shot properly but the former English skipper was in no mood to stop. Root once again tried to play the same shot in the very next over and this time he succeeded in making a sweet contact. While facing Scott Boland, the England batter played a ramp shot for a six. He slammed another boundary on the next delivery in a similar fashion. Following the completion of the fourth day’s play, Joe Root opened up on his much-talked-about attacking mindset.

What did Joe Root say?

“You're playing a full schedule of international cricket all the time, you don't get blocks to train or a chance to improve. Obviously, I was preparing for T20 cricket while I was out there. I have quite a bit of experience behind me now, I've had success in Test cricket, so I know what it requires to go and get it done, but if there were other things to add it felt like a really good environment to do that,” Joe Root revealed while talking to Sky Sports.

Root’s dismissal

Joe Root, eventually, went back to the dressing room after pulling off a fine knock of 46 off 55 balls. Looking to wallop a six, Root came down the track but he failed to hit Nathan Lyon’s delivery and wicketkeeper Alex Carey made no mistake in executing a simple stumping. Root’s knock comprised five boundaries and one six. Earlier, in the first innings, the 32-year-old had come up a terrific knock of unbeaten 118. It was Root’s first Ashes century since 2015. England were bowled out for 273 in the second innings. Nathan Lyon and skipper Pat Cummins scalped four wickets each in the second innings.