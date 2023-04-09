Al Feiha vs Al Nassr Live: Squads, head-to-head, when & where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Pro League

Al Feiha vs Al Nassr Live Streaming: The Saudi Pro League returns this weekend with a new set of games, with Al Feiha hosting Cristiano Ronaldo and Rudi Garcia's Al Nassr team in a crucial match at the King Salman Sport City Stadium on Sunday. Al Feiha is currently ranked tenth in the Saudi Pro League.

The hosts have now lost three consecutive games, most recently a 2-0 defeat to Al Hilal. Al Feiha is tenth in the standings with 24 points after their second defeat in three games. The hosts' most recent match ended in a 2-0 loss to Al Hilal, so they will need to be at their best this weekend to have a chance. Al Nassr, on the other hand, is currently second in the league table and has had a good year so far. The away team easily defeated Al Adalah 5-0 last week, and they will try to replicate that performance in this match.

Al Feiha vs Al Nassr: Probable playing XIs

Al Feiha Predicted XI- Stojkovic Al-Safri, Al Baqawl, Al-Khaibari, Al-Shuwaish, Al Mutairi; Mandash, Ricardo, Abousaban, Paulinho; Nwakaeme

Al Nassr Predicted XI- Al Aqidi; Al Ghannam, Al Amri, González, Konan, Al Khaibari; Gustavo, Al Sulaiheem, Ghareeb; Ronaldo

Al Feiha vs Al Nassr: Live streaming details

When will Al Feiha vs Al Nassr kick off in the Saudi Pro League?- Date

Al Feiha vs Al Nassr match will be played on April 10, 2023.

What time will Al Feiha vs Al Nassr kick off?- Time

Al Feiha vs Al Nassr will begin at 12:30 AM IST.

Where will Al Feiha vs Al Nassr be played?- Venue

The game will kick off at King Salman Sport City Stadium, Saudi Arabia.

How do I watch the live streaming of Al Feiha vs Al Nassr?

Saudi Pro League: Al Feiha vs Al Nassr will be live-streamed on SonyLIV. Indian fans can also stream the match live on Jio TV.

Which TV Channel will telecast Al Feiha vs Al Nassr live?

The broadcasting rights for the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 will be available with the Sony Pictures Network. You can the watch Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Live Telecast In India on Sony Ten 2 HD and Sony Six. The channel is available for telecasting on all the service providers in India. You can connect with the DTH providers and get the channel started.

Saudi Pro League 2022-23: Live streaming details in India

Where to watch Saudi Pro League LIVE Streaming in India?

Football fans across the nation can watch Saudi Pro League 2022-23 LIVE Streaming on SonyLIV App/ website.

Watch UEFA Saudi Pro League Live Telecast in India: Saudi Pro League 2022-23 LIVE on SONY TEN 2 (English) channel



