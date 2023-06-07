WATCH | Delhi CM Kejriwal breaks down remembering Manish Sisodia, says ‘this was his dream’

Indian national capital's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday started crying while remembering and missing his former deputy minister Manish Sisodia while speaking at the inauguration of a new school in the Bawana area of the city. Kejriwal stated that the education of school students in Delhi was and will remain Sisodia's dream.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sisodia, who has been serving a prison sentence in Tihar Jail in connection with the liquor excise policy case, was the education minister of the national capital till he had to quit in March due to his arrest.

"Those people (seen by many as a reference to rivals Bharatiya Janata Party) want the education revolution of Delhi to end and (we) will not let it end," said Kejriwal, while speaking at the event as he slammed the fabricated charges because of which Sisodia was jailed.

"They have kept such a good man in jail by making false allegations and filing false cases," he added.

He stated that it was Sisodia's dream to ensure that every child gets a good education. He called his colleague “a great man” and in a veiled attack on the BJP, Kejriwal said, “They jailed Sisodia because he was giving children a good education.” #WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets emotional, as he remembers former education minister Manish Sisodia and his work in the area of education, at the inauguration of an educational institution pic.twitter.com/BDGSSbmpbq — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2023 × The chief minister said that they were disturbed to see AAP establishing such great schools, and added, “I heard everywhere how we were educating children here, particularly those who were economically weak.”

CM Kejriwal further said that it was his duty and resolve to provide better education to children compared to what he got. “I want to tell the students of Delhi that your school is better than the one I studied in Hisar, which was the best in that area,” the chief minister stated.

While addressing the inauguration ceremony of the School of Excellence at Bawana, Kejriwal said that till Sisodia is released from jail, the government of Delhi will continue his work with double vigour and speed. “I am sure he will be out very soon because the truth always prevails,” he stated.

WATCH | India: AAP vs Delhi Lt Governor saga ends: Kejriwal govt granted powers over services | WION Pulse Emphasising the poor condition of existing schools in the Bawana area of Delhi, Kejriwal stated that his government has been working diligently to improve those standards. "I have come to Bawana on multiple occasions and I have witnessed firsthand the poor condition of the school here... today, I stand before you with the fulfilment of my promise - two new schools," he said. Delhi excise policy case Sisodia has been jailed in a case related to alleged irregularities in the liquor policy case, which has now been scrapped. The police arrested him in March after an investigation was carried out by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

When Sisodia was arrested, he was handling 18 of the 33 portfolios in the Delhi government and a massive political slugfest broke out after his arrest between the AAP and the BJP.

