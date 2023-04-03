PM Modi is most popular global leader, says a survey

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emerged most popular leader across the world yet again. A survey conducted by Morning Consult, a global decision intelligence firm has seen PM Modi leave US President Joe Biden and UK PM Rishi Sunak.

PM Modi got approval rating of 76 per cent. Second spot was grabbed by Mexican president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. He received approval rating of 61 per cent.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal sharted the news on Twitter.

"PM @NarendraModi ji remains the most loved, admired & trusted global leader," he tweeted.

Morning Consult, the firm which has released the ratings has said that the data required for the survey was collected from March 22-28.

The firm said on its website that approval ratings were based on 'seven-day moving average of adult residents in each country'. It added that the sample sizes varied by the country.

"Surveys are weighted in each country by age, gender, region and, in certain countries, education breakdowns based on official government sources... respondents complete these surveys in languages appropriate for their countries," said Morning Consult on its website.

This time, US President Joe Biden saw his place slip by one. The ratings list is updated regularly.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.