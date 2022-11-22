Parents arrested for allegedly killing daughter and stuffing her body in suitcase: Police

Local police investigating the murder of a 21-year-old Delhi woman revealed that she was shot dead allegedly by her father. The case shocked the nation when the body of the woman was discovered in a travel bag three days ago near Mathura city in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

The police said on Tuesday that the post-mortem report revealed two shots were fired at her. As per the authorities, she was killed because the family was upset as she got married without their approval.

Police also mentioned that the mother knew about the killing and had helped the father in disposing of their daughter's body along the Yamuna Expressway in the early hours on November 18.

Both of the parents have been arrested and sent to jail. Police also recovered the murder weapon used in the suspected honour killing case woman identified as Ayushi Yadav.

As quoted by news agencies, acting Senior Superintendent of Police Martand Prakash Singh said: "Ayushi had a fight with her father on November 17. She had got married to a man of her choice because of which her family was unhappy. Enraged over this, her father had shot her twice on November 17 after the argument."

Police claimed that Ayushi's brother also knew about the crime. Police also detailed how Ayushi's mother, Brajbala Yadav, had helped her father Nitesh Yadav to get rid of the body.

They stuffed their daughter's body in a trolley bag and dump the body on a service road in Raya near the Vrindavan cut along the Expressway. They travelled around 150 km to go away from their Badapur home to dump the bag.

