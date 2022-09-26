New Delhi: 12-year-old boy in ICU after alleged sexual assault by 3 friends

A minor boy was admitted to the ICU after he was allegedly gang-raped, beaten and a rod was inserted in his private parts by his 3 friends and neighbours in Delhi’s northeast area, Seelampur. The incident took place last week, informed the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), on Sunday the boy is currently in critical condition at Delhi’s LNJP hospital.

Reportedly, the boy told his parents about the assault on Thursday, four days after the incident. Subsequently, his parents informed the DCW and the boy was admitted to the hospital in “very critical condition”, said a statement submitted by the DCW chief Swati Maliwal to the Station House Officer (SHO) of Seelampur police station.

The DCW said that the boy’s mother approached them and alleged that her son was sexually assaulted near their house. According to the statement, the horrific ordeal took place on September 18 and the boy told his parents about it on September 22. “They also beat him up with bricks and rods”, the statement read. The DCW also sought immediate action against those accused.

Shortly after he was admitted to the LNJP Hospital they also informed the Delhi Police of the incident, “Immediately, the police team reached at the hospital and met with the parents of the child but they refused to give a statement. The child was under medical observation,” said a statement by Delhi police Deputy Commissioner (DCP) Sanjay Sain’s office.

The DCW Chief also took to Twitter and shared blurred pictures of the victim saying, “In Delhi, let alone girls, even boys are not safe. A 12-year-old boy was brutally raped by four people and left in a half-dead condition after being beaten with sticks. Our team registered an FIR in the matter.”

DCW chief Maliwal also shared the statement issued by the DCW with the text, "Notice has been issued to Delhi Police in connection with the rape of a 12-year-old boy. All the accused should be arrested at the earliest and the child gets justice."

The boy’s mother gave her statement on September 24 following extensive counselling, it was then disclosed that her son was physically assaulted and sodomised by three of his friends. “A team was sent to the hospital and met the parents, but they refused to give a statement. The child was under medical observation. Two days later, they told us that their son was sodomised and assaulted. A case under sections of unnatural offences and POCSO Act has been registered.” said the DCP.

One of the accused has been detained while others are absconding, the assault was following a petty issue and all the accused live near the boy’s house, the police found during the investigation. Furthermore, the victim knew the accused, all of whom are between the ages of 10-12, reportedly one of the accused is also a cousin of the minor.

“One of the accused has been apprehended and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board. Efforts are on to apprehend the remaining two,” said the DCP. The police also indicated that the victim is under medical observation and his statement will be recorded later.

(With inputs from agencies)