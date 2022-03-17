Nepalese man reunites with his family, thanks India for evacuation from Ukraine

The group of four Nepali nationals have returned and reached their homes safely under Operation Ganga by the Indian Government. Nepal thanked India for its timely evacuation from war-hit Ukraine.

Speaking to WION, Roshan Jha (24), a Nepali national who was rescued by the Indian government from Ukraine, shared his plight and expressed gratitude to Indian authorities.

Jha is a third-year student at Kharkiv National Medical University, who sought shelter in Ukraine’s subway system for five days to escape Russian shelling.

"There was firing and airstrikes happening above my house. The situation was tense. We slept in the metro station for almost five days with no water and food supply. We were out of cash and ATMs were also not working, "Jha told WION.

"On March 1, we left the metro station even with heavy shelling taking place to reach the railway station. We were on our own and we had to reach the Poland border from there we were assisted by the Indian Government," he added.

It took almost 12 hours for Jha and his Indian friends to cross the Poland border due to heavy snowfall.

Jha belongs to a small town called Badribas in Mahottari district of Nepal, and with the help of the Indian authorities he reached home to his family on March 9.

"I would like to thank the Indian Government, the Indian embassy there for evacuating us and arranging our travel. There was also a lot of help from the Nepal Government, the Nepal embassy in Berlin, and India to reach my home. I especially like to thank the Indian Government to evacuate us from Poland under Operation Ganga," Jha added.

The 24-year-old student also said that at the Poland border he was jostled by the Ukrainian nationals. Scores of Ukrainian nationals are leaving the country and seeking shelter in Poland.

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Saturday expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian government for evacuating four Nepali nationals from Ukraine.

"Four Nepali nationals have just arrived in Nepal from Ukraine via India. Thank you Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Government of India for the assistance in repatriating Nepali nationals through Operation Ganga," tweeted Deuba.