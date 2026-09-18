/Mumbai's iconic Olympia Coffee House, where Hollywood stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland had 'chai' shut over food safety violations

The iconic Olympia Coffee House in Mumbai's Colaba where Hollywood stars Matt Damon and Tom Holland as well as filmmaker Christopher Nolan had chai and bun maska two months back was shut after Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday suspended the licence of the century-old Irani cafe.

The FDA during its inspection came across a host of food safety violations, including cockroach and fly infestation, meat blood residues in a refrigerator and a urinal in the food storage area.

Other violation or unhygenic practices that came to light were, improper segregation of raw vegetarian and non-vegetarian food, unhygienic food preparation and utensil-washing facilities and the use of unclean water.

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An inspection of the restaurant was carried out on Wednesday (Sept 16) after a complaint was filed by a customer against the cafe for "unhygenic practices".

The FDA invoked Section 32(3) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. The cafe will halt all purchase, preparation, storage, sale and distribution of food until the deficiencies are rectified and a re-inspection is cleared by Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration.

Many other cafes, restaurants lose licence

The action against the century-old Irani cafe (Olympia Coffee House) comes a day after another iconic Colaba eatery Cafe Mondegar’s licence was suspended over serious food safety and hygiene lapses.

Licence of the canteen at Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central too was suspended, over food safety violations. The hospital, one of the city's largest medical facility is run by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration under Tukaram Mundhe has so far suspended the licenses of 14 food establishments out of 27 inspected. Some of them are, Vishwas Sweets and Snacks, A-1 General & Dry Fruits in Ghatkopar; Milan Punjab in Worli and a Blinkit store in Chembur.