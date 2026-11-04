/NC leader Mubarak Gul defers press conference, keeps NC exit decision under wraps

Senior National Conference (NC) leader Mubarak Gul, who was scheduled to make a statement today on whether he would continue in the party or resign, has deferred his press conference, leaving his political future uncertain for now.

Gul could have become the second National Conference leader to quit the party in two days. However, he has decided against making any announcement today, citing the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir and the sentiments of his supporters and colleagues.

Gul's decision comes against the backdrop of his disappointment over being overlooked in the recent cabinet reshuffle and expansion under Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. The senior NC leader had expressed disappointment at being left out yet again, despite having been associated with the party for decades.

Gul has also never been inducted into the Council of Ministers, despite his long association with the National Conference, a factor that has added to the significance of the latest developments surrounding his political future.

In his statement, Gul said he had taken into account the advice of close associates and the feelings of party workers, many of whom, he said, had been associated with him for nearly five decades, dating back to around 1975.

“I value their feelings, emotions and sentiments. Therefore, I announce that I am cancelling today's press conference. I will not make any statement today because I want to respect the feelings of my workers, colleagues and friends,” he said.

Gul said he would refrain from making further comments on the matter for now, adding that his associates and workers would represent and express their views.

He also thanked colleagues who had personally advised him over the telephone, saying he would continue to follow their guidance and move forward accordingly.

“I am a fighter, and I will continue to fight,” Gul said, without clarifying whether he intended to remain with the National Conference or leave the party.

His decision to defer the press conference has put off an announcement that was being keenly watched amid speculation over his political future. Whether he will continue in the NC or decide to part ways with the party remains unclear.