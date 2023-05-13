Men not allowed: India’s national capital to get 250 women-only ‘pink parks’

India's national capital is set to get 250 'pink parks' which will be strictly for women and men's entry will not be allowed. Speaking about this innovative plan, Delhi Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohammad Iqbal said that they have started the work of identifying locations to establish women-only 'pink parks' in every MCD ward.

The idea is to create a "more comfortable space" for women in the city besides ensuring that they get various amenities, he stated

"Recently, in a meeting with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, I cited the example of a 'pink park' in my ward (Chandni Mahal) in old Delhi and suggested that such parks can be set up in all wards,” Iqbal said. "My idea found resonance with the Chief Minister and later, in a meeting of the civic body's Horticulture department, I proposed that each ward should have at least one such park," he added.

250 wards fall under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's (MCD) jurisdiction. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Iqbal said that they have set up a 'pink park' on Mata Sundari Road as a pilot project and in these parks, women can be accompanied by children till the age of 10.

The officials will be replicating the same model in other wards. The 'pink parks' of the capital will have CCTV cameras, toilets, gym facilities and walls decorated with graffiti to offer a comfortable space to the woman.

The deputy mayor of the national capital said that one park will be identified by the councillors in their respective wards for getting converted into 'pink parks'.

"Many councillors have been told to look for locations in their wards already. This initiative is to provide better and safer places for women in public parks and I am hopeful that even councillors from other parties will co-operate in achieving this vision," he said while speaking to news agency Press Trust of India (PTI).

MCD's senior official said that Iqbal tabled the proposal in the Horticulture department's recent meeting but "we will work on it if there is a demand for it from people of the wards".

WATCH | The perks of an extended spring in Delhi "A 'pink park' sounds very good but we, as a civic body, cannot just restrict access to a large segment of the male population, which include elderly people too, who may not agree to a public park being restricted to be used by people of just one gender," he stated.

"We will work on it as and when we get a request from an area councillor. If there is a demand from the residents and the councillors who represent them make a proposal for such women-only parks, we will take it forward," the official added.

