/Mallikarjun Kharge writes to PM Modi, seeks all-party meet on delimitation

Congress president and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the fourth time, seeking an all-party meeting to discuss fresh delimitation proposals before they are finalised and introduced in Parliament.

In his letter sent on Friday, Kharge raised concerns over the delay in proroguing Parliament following the Monsoon Session and urged the government to ensure broader political consultation before introducing major constitutional amendments.

Kharge pointed out that 64 days had passed since the Monsoon Session was adjourned sine die on August 13, 2026, without a formal prorogation order for either House.

"This scenario is unprecedented," he wrote, warning that the delay had fuelled speculation about a sudden reconvening of Parliament or an extension of the session.

While adjournment sine die suspends proceedings indefinitely without setting a date for the next sitting, prorogation formally ends a parliamentary session through an order issued by the President.

Congress recalls defeat of delimitation Bill

Kharge also referred to the government's earlier attempt to introduce a constitutional amendment Bill on delimitation in April, which failed to secure the required two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha on April 17.

He recalled writing to Modi on April 11 to seek an all-party meeting before the Bill was introduced. However, the government made the Bills public on April 14 and convened a special parliamentary session on April 16, he said.

Kharge added that he had renewed his request in letters dated July 16 and August 27, making his latest communication the fourth attempt to secure consultations.

Kharge urges consensus on constitutional changes

Warning against a unilateral approach to delimitation, Kharge said political parties and other stakeholders must be given adequate time to examine the proposals and discuss their implications for parliamentary representation.

He urged the Prime Minister to convene an all-party meeting before finalising the proposals, cautioning against another attempt to push through a major constitutional amendment without consensus.