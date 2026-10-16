/CJP's Abhijeet Dipke detained ahead of Tiranga event at Delhi's Connaught Place

Delhi Police detained Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Friday (Oct 16) as he headed to Connaught Place for the party's 'Lehra Do Tiranga' event, scheduled for 5 pm today.

A police official informed Dipke that restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) were in force in the area and said he was being detained.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Police had urged Dipke to call off the proposed gathering, citing concerns over traffic congestion, public safety and potential inconvenience to traders and commuters. The police also issued him a notice asking him to comply with the restrictions in force.

Speaking to news agency ANI, New Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sachin Sharma confirmed that a notice had been issued to Dipke under the Delhi Police Act. He appealed to people to abide by the district's restrictions.

"See, as informed, Section 163 of the BNSS is imposed in the New Delhi district, under which whatever restrictions exist, they are in place. Therefore, everyone is appealed to follow the law," Sharma quoted as saying.

Explaining the notice, the DCP said the police had informed Dipke about the restrictions and the possible impact of the gathering on Connaught Place, particularly during the festive season.

He said the move was intended to ensure compliance with the law and prevent inconvenience in the busy commercial area.

Security tightened at Connaught Place

Delhi Police intensified security at Connaught Place ahead of the CJP's planned rally. Heavy security was deployed inside Central Park near Gate No. 1, while Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel were stationed near Gate No. 2 of Palika Bazaar.

Separately, Delhi Police shared a post on X highlighting the importance of respecting the national flag. The police said the Tricolour deserved the highest respect and urged people to reflect patriotism through their actions.

"Respect the Flag. Uphold the Pride," the post read.