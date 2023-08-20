India: Sikkim introduces sabbatical leave scheme for regular govt employees, says report

The Indian state of Sikkim has announced a sabbatical leave scheme for regular government employees that would allow them to take up to three years of leave with 50 per cent basic pay for such employees interested in pursuing their desired ventures without losing their jobs, the Indian media reported on Sunday (August 20) citing a state government notification.

According to a report by NDTV, the state government said in a notification on Monday (August 14) that the sabbatical leave for such employees seeks to give multiple opportunities, which otherwise are not available to them because of service rules.

What is the scheme about?

The notification said that as per the scheme, an employee will be allowed sabbatical leave for not less than 365 days, extendable up to a maximum of 1,080 days for only once in the entire service period.

The interested regular state government employees should have completed not less than five years of continuous service, it said. The notification also pointed out that the employees on sabbatical leave can be called back to join duty whenever the Sikkim government finds it necessary to do so in the state's interest by giving a month's notice.

Who are ineligible?

As per the NDTV report, the state government notification also said the sabbatical leave scheme will not apply to government employees who are members of the All India Service or serving the state government on deputation from the central government, other state governments' PSU, boards and centrally sponsored schemes.

Those ineligible also include employees against whom department inquiry or vigilance cases are being considered or pending or those employees placed under suspension are not eligible till the cases are solved.

Also, regular government employees who have taken bank loans for which repayment is deducted from their salary will not be eligible for the scheme if the Equated Monthly Installment (EMI) cannot be met from the 50 per cent reduction in monthly pay during the leave period.

