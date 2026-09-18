/Football player and envelope: Mamata Banerjee's camp, rebels get new name, symbol

In classic 'khela hobe' fashion, the Election Commission of India has tentatively allotted the Arup Roy-led group the name ‘Democratic Trinamool Congress’ with an envelope symbol, while Mamata Banerjee's group has been allotted ‘Mamata All India Trinamool Congress’ with a football player symbol, interim arrangements meant to hold until the underlying ownership dispute over the party's original identity is resolved.

The allotments cap a frantic 24 hours after the ECI froze the Trinamool Congress' iconic ‘twin flowers and grass’ symbol and name on September 17, barring both the Mamata Banerjee faction and the Ritabrata Banerjee faction from using the original party identity in the upcoming October 6 bypolls in Nandigram and Rejinagar, polls that carry outsized symbolic weight after Mamata's 15-year hold on the state government.

By Friday's 11 am deadline, both camps had submitted their wish lists to the Commission. The Ritabrata faction, which commands the backing of most sitting legislators, wanted to keep ‘Trinamool’ alive in whatever name it was given next. The Mamata camp, by contrast, pushed for her own name front and center, proposing ‘Mamata All India Trinamool Congress’ among its options, alongside a football player as its preferred symbol, with a cricket bat as backup.

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Reactions from the two sides diverged sharply. Ritabrata Banerjee framed the ruling as a vindication of constitutional process, posting that politics is ‘a permanent war; a war at every hour; a war at every minute’. Opposition Chief Whip Akhruzzaman, a Ritabrata loyalist, said his side would comply with the order for now while remaining confident that when the EC gives its final verdict, we will get the official and original name and symbol.

On the other side, Mamata loyalist and MP Kalyan Banerjee rejected the order outright, calling it ‘contrary to law’ and citing what he described as legal infirmities in how it was framed, while signaling the camp would respond by the following morning. Fellow loyalist Kunal Ghosh took a more combative, almost theatrical tack, reportedly suggesting the rival faction should apply for the 'pillow' symbol, literally listed at number 116 on the ECI's roster, and insisting Mamata still has backup plans in reserve.

Behind the scenes, the stakes appear to be climbing further. Sources indicate the Mamata camp, including MPs Kalyan Banerjee and Mahua Moitra, held extended legal consultations in Delhi over whether to challenge the ECI's interim order at the Supreme Court, weighing whether a court fight could actually deliver relief before the bypolls, or simply invite delay. Adding a national dimension to the standoff, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reportedly phoned Mamata Banerjee late Thursday night to convey that the fight over the Trinamool identity was not hers alone, but a cause the wider opposition intended to back.