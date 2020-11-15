Coronavirus: India reports 41,100 new infections, 447 deaths; tally crosses 88 lakhs

With 41,100 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases have risen to 88,14,579, according to the Health Ministry's Sunday morning update.

With 447 new deaths, the toll has mounted to 1,29,635

Total active cases are at 4,79,216 after a decrease of 1,503 in the last 24 hours. Total discharged cases at 82,05,728 with 42,156 new discharges in last same time period.

Meanwhile, New Delhi reported 7,340 new coronavirus cases (Covid-19) on Saturday despite conducting lower numbers of tests.

The Delhi government conducted 49,645 cases on Friday, according to Delhi government’s Covid-19 bulletin, as compared to 56,553 tests on Thursday and 60,229 tests on Wednesday.

Delhi also reported 96 deaths due to Covid-19, taking the total toll of the viral infection in the city to over 7,500. As of Saturday, 7,519 people had died of the infection in Delhi.

The number of coronavirus cases worldwide has risen to 53 million even as Greece, Italy, Austria and Portugal put new measures in place to prevent a deadly second wave.

