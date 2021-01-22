Paris Hilton remembers her teenage years when she was allegedly bullied, shares images

Paris Hilton shared vulnerable photos of herself at the age of 18 following abuse she says she experienced at a boarding school.

The entrepreneur, 39, previously opened up about the emotional and psychological toll her stay at Utah boarding school had on her in a YouTube Originals documentary 'This Is Paris' in September.

In the pictures she shared on Instagram, Hilton's face has a somber expression as she poses in a hat and T-shirt with NYPD logos and black pants.

"These photos were taken when I was 18 and had recently came home from the horrible experiences I went through at #ProvoCanyonSchool. I can see the pain in my eyes," the entrepreneur wrote.

She continued, "I was so traumatized that I pretended everything was okay, trying to block out the painful memories."





"🥺 Looking at this now, I know that the teen me would be so incredibly proud of the woman I am today," Hilton shared of her choice to open up about the alleged abuse.

She added, "Being brave and using my voice to make a difference and save children from having to endure the abuse myself and so many others have had to go through. #iSeeYouSurvivor#BreakingCodeSilence 🙌."

"I buried my truth for so long," Hilton told PEOPLE exclusively in Aug. 2020 of why she came forward 20 years after her stay at the institution. "But I'm proud of the strong woman I've become. People might assume everything in my life came easy to me, but I want to show the world who I truly am."

The socialite was sent to the boarding school by her parents where she remained for 11 months because she was a rebellious partier and other methods, such as taking away her phone and credit card, "didn't work."

Upon arrival, Hilton said, "I knew it was going to be worse than anywhere else."

"It was supposed to be a school, but [classes] were not the focus at all," she shared.

"From the moment I woke up until I went to bed, it was all day screaming in my face, yelling at me, continuous torture," Hilton said. "The staff would say terrible things. They were constantly making me feel bad about myself and bully me. I think it was their goal to break us down. And they were physically abusive, hitting and strangling us. They wanted to instill fear in the kids so we'd be too scared to disobey them."

Many of Hilton's former Provo Canyon School classmates appeared in her YouTube documentary and shared their stories of the alleged abuse.