Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya created history on Friday (Apr 4) against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by becoming the first IPL skipper to take a five-for. He also reached 30 wickets in IPL as captain - the second most behind legendary Shane Warne who had taken 57 wickets as IPL captain.

Pandya shares the second spot on the list of most wickets by an IPL skipper with India legend Anil Kumble who also has 30 wickets to his name. The next two players on the list are Ravi Ashwin with 25 wickets as IPL captain and Pat Cummins with 21 wickets.

Pandya's first wicket was dangerous Nicholas Pooran whom the MI skipper outfoxed with change in pace in his first and innings' ninth over for an individual score of 12.

In his next over, Pandya bowled another slower one to his opposition equal Rishabh Pant who was dismissed thanks to a brilliant catch by Corbin Bosch.

The MI skipper then returned back in the slog overs to bowl the 18th over of the innings and dismissed Aiden Markram who was batting at 53.

He then bowled the last over of the LSG's innings and took wickets of David Miller as well as Akash Deep on consecutive balls despite going for a six and a four in his first three balls.

Pandya eventually finished at 5/36 - his best figures in all T20s and going past his previous best of 4/16 against New Zealand in Ahmedabad in 2023.

Despite Pandya's five-for, however, Lucknow posted a strong total of 203/8 in 20 overs which eventually proved too much for Mumbai Indians in the end.

Pandya, who scored unbeaten 28 off 16 balls, did try his best and took the game to 14 off last four balls but then he refused a single (possible double) on the third ball of the last over by Avesh Khan and in hindsight that proved costly.

MI eventually managed 191/5 in 20 overs and lost the match by 12 runs - It was their third loss of the season in four matches.