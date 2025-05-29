US fiscal strains trigger global market shifts and investor caution

The growing fiscal deficit in the United States is raising concerns about the long-term stability of global equity markets. Experts warn that the increasing national debt, combined with ongoing trade tensions and tariff uncertainties, poses significant risks to global investor confidence.

The recent downgrade of the US credit rating by Moody’s — the first in over a century — has intensified worries about the country's fiscal health and its ability to manage debt sustainably.

Moody’s downgrade highlighted the impact of proposed tax policies, which are expected to add trillions to the federal deficit over the next decade.

The US currently carries a debt exceeding $36 trillion, and experts suggest that such high levels of indebtedness could undermine economic growth and financial market stability.

US debt sparks investor caution

This downgrade has led investors to reconsider their exposure to U.S. assets, prompting a shift toward other markets seen as more stable or promising.

While the US remains a major economic powerhouse, the uncertainties surrounding fiscal policies and trade negotiations have led to cautious market behaviour. Some investors are moving funds out of US equities and bonds, which has created volatility and affected global markets.

Experts also note that India’s economy appears resilient amidst these global shifts, benefiting from stable inflation, a strengthening currency, and favourable oil prices.

This has helped India maintain investor interest, even as attention temporarily shifts away due to global trade deal developments.

Meanwhile, precious metals like gold are gaining appeal as safe-haven assets in the current climate of fiscal uncertainty. Analysts believe that if the trend of reduced US asset exposure continues, gold’s value may rise further.

Overall, the US fiscal deficit and credit rating downgrade are key factors reshaping global investment patterns, pushing investors to diversify and seek safer opportunities beyond traditional US markets.