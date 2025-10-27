Lenskart IPO: How richer will Peyush Bansal get by selling stake?

Lenskart Solutions Limited, one of the world's leading eyewear platforms, will bring an initial public offering (IPO) at a price band of Rs 382-402 per share, which is likely to increase the valuation of the firm toRs 69,676 crore. A host of early investors and promoters are expectedto make windfall gains with the IPO.

The IPO will be open for subscriptionson October 31. Anchor investors will start the bidding process on October 30, and the issue will close on November 4. The Lenskart IPO will debut on the Indian stock markets on November 10.

How much will Peyush Bansal earn?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

According to Money Control, Peyush Bansal, the chairman and managing director of the company, will increase his net worth. He holds 17.32 crore shares, acquired at an average cost of Rs 18.6 per share. This amounts to a 10.28 percent stake in the company. At the upper price band, Bansal's holdings will increase to Rs 6,964 crore.

According to ET, he will sell 2.05 crore and will walk away with a whopping Rs 824 crore.

The stake of his co-founder and sister, Neha Bansal, who holds 12.83 crore shares, will increase from Rs 98 crore to Rs 5,157 crore.

She will offload shares worth Rs 40.62 crore.

Fellow co-founders Amit Chaudhary and Sumeet Kapahi's networth will likely grow to Rs 650 crore apiece.