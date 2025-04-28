Toyota Industries stock prices leaked to break daily records on Monday because Japanese automobile leader Toyota Motor exhibited interest in purchasing the supplier of essential car parts. The large number of buying orders restricted Toyota Industries stock from being traded since its market capitalization sat at 4 trillion yen (USD 28 billion). Quotation-based market indicators showed the stock price would reach its maximum daily potential of 16,225 yen which represented a 23% increase from its Friday ending price.

According to LSEG data the stock expected rise over its valuation would represent its biggest daily increase since at least four decades. The automotive giant Toyota Motor revealed in its official filing that it was actively pursuing investment options which involved purchasing part of Toyota Industries.

A previous Bloomberg News article disclosed that Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda alongside his family members planned to acquire Toyota Industries through a potential transaction worth 6 trillion yen. The Toyota chairman and Toyota group denied making direct buyout proposals to Toyota Industries despite the company receiving private acquisition plans via special purpose company proposals.

Japanese companies face intensified pressure to release holdings in affiliate companies while business partners since this proposed acquisition emerges. Toyota Motor retained ownership of 24% of Toyota Industries which matched 9% of Toyota Motor and 5% of Denso at the time of September last year.

Bernstein analysts supported the scenario that Toyota Motor could buy Toyota Industries' ownership stake in Toyota Motor with strong potential benefits since supplier privatization appeared probable. The analysts suggested Toyota Motor should buy back its shares from Toyota Industries alongside taking ownership of the equipment business at prices below market value. The division of Toyota Industries produces major forklift products.

Originally founded in 1926 as Toyoda Automatic Loom Works by Sakichi Toyoda, Toyota Industries initially focused on manufacturing automatic looms. Its automotive division was later spun off to become Toyota Motor. In addition to forklifts, Toyota Industries also manufactures the popular RAV4 SUV for Toyota and produces engines, air-conditioning compressors, and electronic components for vehicles.