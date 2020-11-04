US election result 2020 LIVE updates: Trump predicts 'big WIN', Biden believes he is 'on track' to win

Nov 4 | 11:30 am -- Twitter flags Trump tweet accusing Biden's Democrats of trying to 'steal' US election

Nov 4 | 11:20 am -- Trump predicts 'big WIN'

Donald Trump says he will be making a statement tonight, accusing Democrats of trying to “steal” the presidential election.

“We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Poles are closed!” Trump tweeted.

Nov 4 | 11:19 am -- Biden says believes he is 'on track' to win

In his national address in Delaware, Joe Biden says, “We knew this was going to be long. But look: we feel good about where we are. We really do.”

“I believe we’re on track to win this election.”

Biden emphasises the country had to wait until every vote was counted to determine the winner of the presidential election.

Nov 4 | 11:13 am -- Joe Biden begins to address USA

Nov 4 | 11:11 am -- This is something we have been waiting for

Trump has now been projected to win Florida, according to AP.

Nov 4 | 11:03 am -- Biden at 213 electoral votes, Trump at 138

The first results are trickling in, with US media giving Biden 213 electoral votes and Trump a maximum of 138, because Nebraska splits its electoral votes based on congressional district (see note below).

The magic number is 270. Observers expect the hotly contested race for the White House to come down to a handful of key battleground states that have yet to be called.

The following is a list of the states won by each candidate and the corresponding number of electoral votes, based on the projections of US media including CNN, Fox News, MSNBC/NBC News, ABC, CBS and The New York Times.

TRUMP (138)

*Alabama (9)

Arkansas (6)

Idaho (4)

Indiana (11)

Kansas (6)

Kentucky (8)

Louisiana (8)

Mississippi (6)

Missouri (10)

Nebraska (5) *

North Dakota (3)

Ohio (18)

Oklahoma (7)

South Carolina (9)

South Dakota (3)

Tennessee (11)

Utah (6)

West Virginia (5)

Wyoming (3)

BIDEN (213)

California (55)

Colorado (9)

Connecticut (7)

Delaware (3)

District of Columbia (3)

Hawaii (4)

Illinois (20)

Maryland (10)

Massachusetts (11)

New Hampshire (4)

New Jersey (14)

New Mexico (5)

New York (29)

Oregon (7)

Rhode Island (4)

Vermont (3)

Virginia (13)

Washington (12)

* Nebraska splits its five electoral votes -- two electors are assigned based on the plurality of votes in the state, and the other three are awarded based on congressional district. Biden could eventually peel at least one of these votes away.

Nov 4 | 10:49 am -- Joe Biden to soon address America

Joe and Jill Biden are expected to soon address the country from their home state of Delaware. The Democratic nominee is expected to urge patience with the tabulation of votes while expressing confidence about his results in Arizona and the Midwest.

New: Joe Biden and Jill Biden are expected to address country soon from Delaware. Per one source with knowledge, he'll talk about patience with vote count but also express confidence with results, especially Midwest & in Arizona. @cbsnews — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) November 4, 2020 ×

Nov 4 | 10:43 am -- Democrats gather in Biden's home town ahead of speech

Supporters of White House hopeful Joe Biden began gathering nervously late Tuesday for an election night event like no other.

Some 200 to 300 cars are expected for the event, where Biden and running mate Kamala Harris -- joined by their spouses Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff -- will address supporters from an outdoor stage.

Nov 4 | 10:41 am -- Trump wins in hotly contested Ohio: US networks

President Donald Trump on Tuesday prevailed in the hotly contested Rust Belt state of Ohio -- one he seized in 2016 and which is key to his efforts to win reelection over Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

Fox News and NBC News called the Midwestern state -- which has 18 electoral votes -- for the incumbent.

Nov 4 | 10:24 am -- Trump will win Ohio, Fox News projects

Fox News has projected Donald Trump will win Ohio, a state that was viewed as a must-win for the president.

Nov 4 | 09:56 am -- President Trump will win Mississippi, CNN projects

Nov 4 | 09:43 am -- First results are trickling in. You may or may not like it

Nov 4 | 09:37 am -- Do you know what predictions said?

Nov 4 | 09:33 am -- This is HUGE!

Joe Biden will win Washington, CNN projects.

Nov 4 | 09:31 am -- Trump wins Missouri, AP says

US President Donald Trump is projected to win the state of Missouri, according to AP.

In 2016, Trump beat Democrat Hillary Clinton in the state by 18 percentage points.

Nov 4 | 09:10 am -- Trump wins in Utah, Biden in New Hampshire: US networks

Nov 4 | 09:06 am -- US election result 2020: What we know so far

If you have just woken up, let WION brief you with who's going to win this time in the US.

Nov 4 | 08:39 am -- Republican Graham wins US Senate reelection in S.Carolina: US media

Nov 4 | 08:35 am -- Trump wins in Kansas: US media

Nov 4 | 08:32 am -- Polls have now closed statewide in Iowa, Montana, Nevada and Utah.

Nov 4 | 08:29 am -- CBS PROJECTION: INDEPENDENT VOTES

**BIDEN: 56%

**TRUMP: 39%

**TRUMP WON THE INDEPENDENT VOTES BY 4% IN 2016

Nov 4 | 08:03 am -- Biden wins in Colorado and district of Columbia: US networks

Nov 4 | 08:01 am -- Voters under 30 years old across the Midwest are swinging toward Joe Biden, according to preliminary exit polling.

Nov 4 | 07:49 am -- Based on CNN's current projections, Biden has 73 electoral college votes, and Trump has 48 electoral college votes.

Nov 4 | 07:46 am -- The lead in US election result 2020 so far

Joe Biden: Democratic candidate

New York

New Jersey

North Carolina

Ohio

New Hampshire

Pennsylvania

Texas

Donald Trump:

Florida

Michigan

Georgia

Virginia

Nov 4 | 07:43 am -- Joe Biden will win New Jersey, CNN projects.

Nov 4 | 07:42 am -- Trump wins North and South Dakota, Wyoming, Louisiana: US media

Nov 4 | 07:40 am -- HUGE! Joe Biden looks all set to win New York. The US networks have projected his victory.

Nov 4 | 07:36 am -- The latest report from US election 2020 says polls have now closed in more than a dozen states, including the key swing states of Michigan and Wisconsin.

Nov 4 | 07:15 am -- Trump takes Alabama and Mississippi: US media

Nov 4 | 07:12 am -- Biden wins in Illinois, Rhode Island: US media

Nov 4 | 07:07 am -- Donald Trump has won Arkansas, the US media reports.

Nov 4 | 07:06 am -- US media has projected Joe Biden winning in Connecticut.

Nov 4 | 06:51 am -- It's turning out to be a close contest, as per the US media.

Donald Trump has won the states of Oklahoma, Tennessee, Mississippi and Alabama.

Joe Biden has won seven states, including his home state of Delaware. The Democratic nominee won Rhode Island, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Maryland, Illinois, Delaware and Connecticut.

Nov 4 | 06:45 am -- President Trump tweeted minutes earlier as the first six states closed their polling saying the Republicans were "looking really good all over the country".

Nov 4 | 05:38 am -- Polls have closed in six US states, including key battleground state of Georgia.

Nov 4 | 05:29 am -- According to reports, absentee and mail-in ballots are being processed in one Pennsylvania county at a gym in a local university.

Nov 4 | 05:23 am -- A buoyant Trump said Republicans were "looking really good" as US election voting reached its peak.

Nov 4 | 05:16 am -- Over 100 million voters have already exercised their franchise. According to US Elections Project, 101,167,740 people in the United States have voted already with 35,923,053 in-person votes and 65,244,687 mail-in ballots.

US Election 2020 Results LIVE Updates: In California over 12 million votes have cast their ballot with over 9 million in Texas who have exercised their democratic right even as President Trump and Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden meet with last-minute voters.