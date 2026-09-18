/US Army base in Poland? Trump claims ‘major progress’. All we know about permanent military presence on NATO’s eastern flank

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Sep 17) said “major progress” had been made towards establishing a US Army base in Poland. This comes as Warsaw and Washington continue talks on expanding the American military presence in the NATO ally.

“Thanks to the bold leadership of my friend, Karol Nawrocki, President of Poland, major progress is being made toward establishing a U.S. Army base in Poland,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

“If this happens, the location will be announced very soon. This will be a historic step for our Great U.S./Polish Alliance,” he added.

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Polish President Karol Nawrocki welcomed the development, saying Warsaw was ready to continue efforts to strengthen defence cooperation with the United States. “We are ready to continue our efforts to strengthen our defense cooperation: seriously, responsibly, and always together,” Nawrocki said on X. He added that the Polish government would do its utmost to provide a suitable location for the US Army base.

Notably, the prospect of a permanent US base would further deepen military ties between Warsaw and Washington.

Trump did not provide a date for announcing the location or details of the proposed base. Reuters reported that discussions remain underway.

Poland seeks permanent US military presence

Poland has for years sought a larger and more permanent American military presence as it reinforces NATO's eastern flank following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

US and Polish officials have already been holding discussions on the issue. In September, Polish Defence Ministry officials met a US delegation led by Deputy Assistant Secretary of War William Cappelletti to discuss the conditions for an enhanced American military presence. The two sides agreed on a timetable for further consultations and working groups.

In June, Polish Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said the Pentagon had responded positively to Warsaw's proposal for a permanent US military presence. At the time, however, no final decision had been announced.

Poland currently hosts thousands of US troops, but much of the American deployment has been rotational rather than based permanently in the country.

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Move comes amid US review of troops in Europe

Trump's announcement comes as Washington reviews the deployment of US forces in Europe, a process that has raised questions among European allies about the future size and distribution of American forces.

For Warsaw, expanding the US presence has become a central part of its defence planning. Poland borders both Ukraine and Russia and has been pushing for stronger allied capabilities along NATO's eastern flank.

Defence spending target

The proposed US base also comes against the backdrop of a broader NATO push for higher defence spending.